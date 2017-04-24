LG G6 to launch on Monday: All you need to know about features, pricing and availability

Moneycontrol News

South Korean technology company LG is slated to launch its much-anticipated flagship LG G6 in India on Monday. While LG will announce the pricing and availability of the device after 1130 am, reports leaked a few days ago priced the smartphone at around Rs 54,000.

The smartphone packs in a 5.7-inch QHD display, powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 SOC with 4GB RAM and is likely to be offered in 32GB and 64GB variants. Besides, users can expand the storage up to 2TB via micro SD card. It runs the latest Android Nougat OS.

For photography and selfie-lovers, the LG G6 offers a dual-camera setup (rear) with two 13-megapixel sensors. One of them is meant for wide-angle shots and the other for regular shots. The G6 has a 5-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture on the front.

LG G6 packs in a 3300mAh battery — unlike LG’s previous flagships which housed removable batteries. Connectivity features include LTE support, WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2, NFC and USB Type-C 2.0. For security purposes, the phone offers a fingerprint scanner on its back.

Just last week, rival Samsung had unveiled Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ models priced at Rs 57,900 and Rs 64,900, respectively. It will be interesting to see the launch price of LG G6 as it looks to make a mark in the premium segment taking on the likes of Samsung Galaxy S8 and Apple iPhone 7.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 boxes in a 5.8-inch QHD+ super AMOLED display (1440x2960p) and its variant Galaxy S8 Plus offers the same display at 6.2-inches. Besides Corning Gorilla Glass 5, the devices house 4GB RAM and offer 64GB inbuilt storage which can be expanded up to 256GB with a microSD card.

Both models come with a 12-megapixel rear camera with OIS and an 8-megapixel snapper on the front. Other connectivity options include 4G LTE support, WiFi, Bluetooth v5.0, USB Type-C, NFC, and GPS. Also, among a host of sensors, S8 and S8+ offer heart rate sensor for the health conscious. The variants support wireless and quick charging as well.

The Galaxy S8 sports a 3,000 mAh battery and weighs 155 grams, while the Galaxy S8+ comes with a 3,500 mAh battery and weighs 173 grams. Both models will be available in Midnight Black, Coral Blue and Maple Gold colours.