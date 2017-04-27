LG Electronics says first-quarter profit up 82% from year earlier

South Korea's LG Electronics Inc said on Thursday its first-quarter operating profit rose 82 percent from a year earlier to its highest in nearly eight years on the back of healthy sales for its appliances and television businesses.

LG said January-March profit was 922 billion won (USD 816 million) in line with its estimate earlier in April. Revenue rose 9.7 percent to 14.7 trillion won, also in line with the company's previous estimate.

(USD 1 = 1,129.4000 won)