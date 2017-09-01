App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Sep 01, 2017 02:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

Lexus to operate independently from Toyota in India

The company said under the reorganised structure, a new organisation to be known as Lexus India will stand independently from the broader Toyota presence in India, the company said in a statement.

Lexus to operate independently from Toyota in India

Lexus, the luxury vehicle arm of Japanese auto major Toyota, today announced restructuring of its operations in India to go independently from the parent brand, nearly five months after entering the country.

The company said under the reorganised structure, a new organisation to be known as Lexus India will stand independently from the broader Toyota presence in India, the company said in a statement.

The leadership has also been strengthened with Akito Tachibana to be the Chairman of Lexus India to drive the brand's growth strategy. Akitoshi Takemura will be the President of Lexus India and will lead the business, while Arun Nair will move into the role of Vice-President, overseeing operations.

Commenting on the change, Takemura said: "India is an extremely important market for Lexus. Today's announcement of a new and independent organisational structure is a signal that we intend to build a business that continues to drive growth not only in India, but with India and for India."

Lexus marked its India entry in March this year with the introduction of a hybrid-focused line-up of vehicles featuring sedan ES300h, crossover RX450h and SUV LX450d. The company has opened four showrooms in Mumbai, Bengaluru, New Delhi and Gurgaon.

"Lexus India's independence as a business organisation will enable the brand to build its presence as a luxury lifestyle brand and to position for growth in India, one of the world's fastest growing economies," the company said.

tags #Business #Companies #Lexus #Toyota

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.