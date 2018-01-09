App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jan 09, 2018 01:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

Lendingkart raises Rs 30-cr from Dutch development bank

This new influx of debt funds will be used towards growing the loan book and expanding the reach of Lendingkart Finance across SME industries, Lendingkart said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Lendingkart Finance today said it has raised Rs 30 crore in non-convertible debentures (NCDs) from Nederlandse Financierings-Maatschappij voor Ontwikkelingslanden NV (FMO), a Dutch development bank that invests in growth and frontier markets.

This new influx of debt funds will be used towards growing the loan book and expanding the reach of Lendingkart Finance across SME industries, Lendingkart said in a statement.

As of today, Lendingkart Finance has disbursed over 20,000 loans to more than 13,000 SMEs across 23 sectors.

"With a committed portfolio of 9.8 billion euros, FMO is one of the larger bilateral private sector development banks globally... This being our first foreign debt raise will open avenues for Lendingkart Finance's future foreign debt funding as well," Lendingkart Technologies CEO and co-founder Harshvardhan Lunia said.

The fresh capital will be utilised to refuel loan books that will allow the company to cater to a wider range of SMEs who need working capital finance, he added.

Lendingkart Finance uses technology tools based on big data analytics and machine learning algorithms to evaluate its client's credit worthiness.

About 5,000 data variables are assessed to determine factors like financial health, comparative market performance, social reliability and compliance.

Once the evaluation process is completed, loan amount is disbursed to the eligible borrower within 72 hours from the time of application.

tags #Business #Companies #Dutch development bankLendingkart

most popular

Markets pin hopes on earnings revival; top 10 sectors on investors’ radar in Q3

Markets pin hopes on earnings revival; top 10 sectors on investors’ radar in Q3

Budget 2018: FM may offer sneak peek into direct tax overhaul plans

Budget 2018: FM may offer sneak peek into direct tax overhaul plans

India will be $5 trillion economy by 2025; FIIs unlikely to miss party at D-Street

India will be $5 trillion economy by 2025; FIIs unlikely to miss party at D-Street

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.