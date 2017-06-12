App
Jun 12, 2017 02:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

Lendingkart Finance raises Rs 50 cr from Yes Bank

The funds will be utilised to further build the loan book as the company expands their reach to SMEs operating in tier III and below cities that often face lack of formal credit facilities.

Lendingkart Finance today said it has raised fresh debt funding worth Rs 50 crore from Yes Bank.

The funds will be utilised to further build the loan book as the company expands their reach to SMEs operating in tier III and below cities that often face lack of formal credit facilities.

"We firmly believe that our relationship will prove to be mutually advantageous, complementing each other's strength as we drive true financial inclusion," Lendingkart Technologies CEO and co-founder Harshvardhan Lunia said in a statement.

