Dec 20, 2016, 07.06 PM | Source: Moneycontrol.com
The Andhra Pradesh government may come to the rescue of the 12 lenders of the Rs 10,500-crore under-construction 1,320 MW power project at Kakarapalli village in the state’s Srikakulam district, according to a source.
Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3
Lenders seek Andhra govt help in saving Rs 10,500-cr power plant
The Andhra Pradesh government may come to the rescue of the 12 lenders of the Rs 10,500-crore under-construction 1,320 MW power project at Kakarapalli village in the state’s Srikakulam district, according to a source.
|
“We have already met officials of the Andhra government and the due diligence is on. The response of the state officials has till now been positive,” an official with one of the lenders told Moneycontrol.
So far, Rs 2,969 crores have been disbursed in loans. This comprises both fund-based and non-fund based lending. Similarly, Rs 836 crore have been infused in equity.
PFC has so far disbursed Rs 1,055 crore to the project, SBI Rs 594 crore, PNB 264 crores and BoB Rs 310 crore.
The successful completion of the project is not only crucial for the lenders but also PTC India and its subsidiary PTC Financial Services in which it has a 60 percent stake.
PTC India Financial Services holds 8.09 percent stake in East Coast Energy while its parent PTC India has a 20 percent stake in Athena Energy Ventures, one of the promoter companies of East Coast with a 25.93 percent stake in the special purpose vehicle.
Athena is promoted by KV Vijayakumar and some high networth individuals from India and abroad. This includes promoters of Karvy group.
Besides PTC India Financial and Athena Energy Ventures, Singapore-based Asian Genco Pte, Indus Clean Energy Fund, Navayuga Engineering Company and Abir Infrastructure are the other promoters of East Coast Energy.
PTC India Financial had invested Rs 133 crore for its 8.09 percent stake in East Coast as on March 31, 2016. Similarly, PTC India had brought in Rs 85 crore as equity in the special purpose vehicle.
In an interview to CNBC-TV18, SP Tulsian of sptuls
Kotak's preferred picks are ITC, Britannia Industr
The panel was set up on the advice of Central Vigi
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com is of the vie