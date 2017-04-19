Special court concludes arguments in 2G scam case

A special court today concluded final arguments in 2G spectrum allocation scam case involving former Telecom Minister A Raja, DMK MP Kanimozhi and others as accused, six years after the CBI filed the first charge sheet.

Special Judge O P Saini, who is exclusively dealing with the scam related cases, is likely to pronounce the verdict in the three cases within three months.

The court has been hearing the three cases -- two filed by the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate -- against Raja and others and the third filed by the CBI against Essar Group promoters Ravikant Ruia and Anshuman Ruia and others.