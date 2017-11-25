App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessLegal
Nov 25, 2017 03:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

SC order may impinge on limited liability concept: FICCI

Limited liability may be explained as a type of liability that does not exceed the amount invested in a partnership or a limited liability company.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Supreme Court's recent direction restraining directors of a firm from alienating their personal properties may impinge on the concept of limited liability, industry body Ficci said on Saturday.

In a statement, the industry chamber asserted that while all those who transgress the bounds of law should be legitimately punished under the law of the land, violating the principle of Limited Liability can have negative consequences for entrepreneurship and business development in India.

The Supreme Court recently directed 13 directors of embattled realty firm Jaiprakash Associates Limited not to alienate their personal properties and asked the company to pay up Rs 275 crore by December end "like a good kid".

The apex court's direction that the directors shall not alienate their or their family members' personal properties in any manner implies freezing of their assets.

related news

"The latest direction of the Supreme Court restraining promoters of an Indian company from alienating personal properties in a matter pertaining to a corporate litigation comes as part of a series of such judicial pronouncements that may impinge on the concept of Limited Liability as defined by law," Ficci said.

The chamber observed that apart from giving due consideration to the principle of Limited Liability, judicial pronouncements should also give due regard to the difference between secured and unsecured liabilities.

"Ficci hopes that as a respected and hallowed institution the judiciary would pay due attention to the economic consequences of judicial pronouncements," Ficci Secretary General Sanjaya Baru said.

Limited liability may be explained as a type of liability that does not exceed the amount invested in a partnership or a limited liability company.

This implies that while a shareholder can participate wholly in the growth of a company, his or her liability is restricted to the amount of investment made in the company, even if it subsequently goes bankrupt and has remaining debt obligations.

tags #Business #Companies #FICCI #Jaiprakash Associates #Legal #Supreme Court

most popular

Modi-Moody’s-Money driving rally on D-St! Top sectors which could produce multibaggers

Modi-Moody’s-Money driving rally on D-St! Top sectors which could produce multibaggers

Follow the moneyed: Identifying winners from the Bankruptcy Ordinance

Follow the moneyed: Identifying winners from the Bankruptcy Ordinance

Nearly 5,500 wilful defaulters owe Rs 60,700 crore in all at end of Q2 FY18

Nearly 5,500 wilful defaulters owe Rs 60,700 crore in all at end of Q2 FY18

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.