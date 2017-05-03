App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessLegal trends
May 03, 2017 04:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rs 3000 cr fraud: ED arrests Zoom Developer's Vijay Chaudhary under PMLA charge

Vijay M Choudhary was arrested late yesterday by the agency under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Tarun Sharma

Moneycontrol News

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Vijay Chaudhary, the director and promoter of Mumbai-based firm Zoom Developer in connection with its money laundering probe in a bank loan fraud case involving around Rs 3,000 crore.

This case is being investigated by the ED for the past two years and during that time it had found multiple entries of round tripping.

Zoom had taken around Rs 3000 crores loan from 26 banks, led by the Punjab National Bank.

Sources said Zoom Developers had made two different balance sheets. One for bankers, where they showed strong financial health in order to take loans between 2003 to 2006. The second one was made for the purpose of filing income tax where they showed that the company was in poor financial health.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has also filed a case against Zoom promoters.

Choudhary, who is alleged to have floated 485 companies in his or his associates names, has been called the "mastermind" of this fraud case by the ED.

The ED has attached assets worth Rs 130 crore in this case till now.

With PTI inputs.

tags #Current Affairs #Enforcement Directorate #Vijay M Choudhary #Zoom Developer

