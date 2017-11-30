App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessLegal
Nov 30, 2017 07:00 PM IST | Source: PTI

HSBC list: ED gets nod to attach Chennai businessman's assets

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has got the final approval to seize a city-based industrialist's Rs 1.59 crore deposits in connection with its probe into the HSBC black money list.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has got the final approval to seize a city-based industrialist's Rs 1.59 crore deposits, the amount equivalent to the value of his alleged assets stashed abroad, in connection with its probe into the HSBC black money list.

The central probe agency said it had got the approval of the competent authority -- the Commissioner of Customs (Appeals) -- for seizing the assets.

The agency had first seized the deposits in June this year under the recently-introduced section 37A(1) of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) that empowers it to seize equivalent property in India, if there is a suspicion that any forex, foreign security or any immovable property located outside India is held in contravention of the Act.

This was the first action under the FEMA in the HSBC black money list.

related news

"After due process of law, competent authority has confirmed the seizure of movable properties of about Rs 1.59 crore of Pradip D Kothari made by the ED under the newly introduced provisions...for holding foreign assets without proper approvals," the agency said in a statement.

The ED began probing Kothari in respect of credit of foreign exchange to the tune of USD 3,52,258 (about Rs 2.2 crore) that was "held" in HSBC Bank, Geneva, and was "suspected to be held outside India and thereby contravened the provisions of FEMA".

"During investigations, it was admitted that (this) amount was kept in the foreign accounts without proper permission from RBI and without declaring the same to tax authorities. Further, he (Kothari) could not produce any evidence to show that the amount was repatriated to India," the agency said.

This, it said, is a violation of the FEMA.

The case pertains to 628 Indians, who figured in a list of account holders in HSBC Bank's Geneva branch that India had obtained from the French government in 2007.

The ED had got these documents from the court after the Income Tax Department, which first obtained and probed the names in the list on charges of tax evasion, filed its prosecution in these cases.

The agency had also carried out a similar action a fortnight ago against the owners of a Delhi-based jewellery group as it seized funds worth Rs 7 crore in connection with its FEMA probe into the Panama Papers case.

Through the recent changes in the FEMA, the ED has been empowered to seize equivalent property in India, if there is a suspicion that any forex, foreign security or any immovable property located outside India is held in contravention of the Act.

This section or amendment was brought in FEMA in 2015 as part of the Union government's strategy to combat black money stashed abroad.

tags #Business #Legal

most popular

Mount 40K possible for Sensex by December 2018; top 10 stocks which could give up to 34% return

Mount 40K possible for Sensex by December 2018; top 10 stocks which could give up to 34% return

Traders have made double-digit returns every month this year using this options strategy

Traders have made double-digit returns every month this year using this options strategy

Reaching 10% growth rate is challenging, says Arun Jaitley

Reaching 10% growth rate is challenging, says Arun Jaitley

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.