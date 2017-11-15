Leaked images of Gionee S11 show four cameras and display with thin bezels

Leaked images of Gionee's S11 have emerged online that show the latest smartphone from the Chinese manufacturer having four cameras in total and thin bezels.

The images of the smartphone had appeared on the Chinese social networking site Weibo, and was soon spotted by GizChina which published a report on the handset. As per the report in GizChina, the new smartphone comes with an all-new thin bezel design and will feature a 6-inch Full HD display and an 18:9 aspect ratio.

The phone is expected to be powered by an octa-core MediaTek MT6763 chipset. It is also expected to have 6 GB of RAM along with 64 GB of ROM.

The leaked images point to a dual camera set up on both sides of the phone. As per the report, the rear cameras will have a combination of 16 MP and 8 MP shooters and the front cameras are expected to be of 20 MP and 8 MP.

The smartphone will come in at least three colour variants i.e. blue, gold and pink as per the images.

According to the report, it was also indicated that another variant of the model is also expected to come from the company. The variant will have a MediaTek MT6763 chipset that will be coupled with 4GB of RAM and a 4 MP front-facing camera along with a 16 MP rear camera.

The new smartphone launch is part of a plan by the company to expand its range of devices. The company is expected to unveil as many as eight new smartphones on November 26 and it is expected that the S11 model will be one of them.