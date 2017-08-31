Was demonetisation worth the cost? Here's a fact check

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) presented its annual report on Wednesday.

The data gleaned from the report throws light on several macroeconomic factors, including highlighting the benefits from demonetisation.

From that, we draw up the debit and credit of demonetisation.

Black money

Rhetoric

Demonetisation will result in at least Rs 3 lakh crore not returning to system as tax evaders won’t be able to account for it

Reality

99.3% of all old notes have been returned: Rs 15.44 lakh core demonetised versus Rs 15.28 lakh crore returned

Fake notes

Rhetoric

- System is awash with fake notes. Demonetisation would put an end to this

- New Rs 2000 notes with new security features will replace them

Reality

- Number of counterfeit notes caught rose by 20%

- But total number of counterfeits caught account for 0.0007% of total notes in circulation

- 638 new Rs 2000 notes were also found to be fake

Increase in taxes

Rhetoric

- Demonetisation was intended to get cash into the banking system

- Tax registrations and taxes collected would increase

Reality

- Number of new tax filers increased by 25%. But in the past, they have also increased by 27%

- Total income tax collection rose 20% in FY17. They rose over 16% in FY15

Digitisation

Rhetoric

Demonetisation would increase digitisation.

Reality

- Technologies such as Aadhaar and UPI and businesses such as Paytm help increase digitisation without large human cost

- RBI said in April there was a fall in pace of digitisation

Growth

Rhetoric

- Demonetisation would result in long term tax growth, digitisatiion of economy

Reality

- There were short term costs. January-March 2017 growth fell over 3 percentage points year-on-year

- RBI spent Rs 7,900 core in note printing in FY17 vs only Rs 3,400 crore in FY16. It spent Rs 17,400 crore mopping up idle cash in FY17 against earning over Rs 500 crore a year ago

- Impact on unorganised sector output and job losses still unquantifiable

One short-term gain

PM Modi emerges as undisputed crusader against the evil rich.