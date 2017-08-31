App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Aug 31, 2017 03:04 PM IST |

Was demonetisation worth the cost? Here's a fact check

From RBI's annual report, we draw up the debit and credit of demonetisation

ByLatha Venkatesh
Was demonetisation worth the cost? Here's a fact check

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) presented its annual report on Wednesday.

The data gleaned from the report throws light on several macroeconomic factors, including highlighting the benefits from demonetisation.

From that, we draw up the debit and credit of demonetisation.

Black money

Rhetoric

Demonetisation will result in at least Rs 3 lakh crore not returning to system as tax evaders won’t be able to account for it

Reality

99.3% of all old notes have been returned: Rs 15.44 lakh core demonetised versus Rs 15.28 lakh crore returned

Fake notes

Rhetoric

- System is awash with fake notes. Demonetisation would put an end to this

- New Rs 2000 notes with new security features will replace them

Reality

- Number of counterfeit notes caught rose by 20%

- But total number of counterfeits caught account for 0.0007% of total notes in circulation

- 638 new Rs 2000 notes were also found to be fake

Increase in taxes

Rhetoric

- Demonetisation was intended to get cash into the banking system

- Tax registrations and taxes collected would increase

Reality

- Number of new tax filers increased by 25%. But in the past, they have also increased by 27%

- Total income tax collection rose 20% in FY17. They rose over 16% in FY15

Digitisation

Rhetoric

Demonetisation would increase digitisation.

Reality

- Technologies such as Aadhaar and UPI and businesses such as Paytm help increase digitisation without large human cost

- RBI said in April there was a fall in pace of digitisation

Growth

Rhetoric

- Demonetisation would result in long term tax growth, digitisatiion of economy

Reality

- There were short term costs. January-March 2017 growth fell over 3 percentage points year-on-year

- RBI spent Rs 7,900 core in note printing in FY17 vs only Rs 3,400 crore in FY16. It spent Rs 17,400 crore mopping up idle cash in FY17 against earning over Rs 500 crore a year ago

- Impact on unorganised sector output and job losses still unquantifiable

One short-term gain

PM Modi emerges as undisputed crusader against the evil rich.

tags #black money #demonetisation #Economy #fake notes #GDP #Tax

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.