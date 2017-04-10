Latest funding to bring tech and market expertise to Flipkart: Gartner

Flipkart has announced a USD 1.4 billion investment from major tech companies like Tencent, EBay and Microsoft on Monday, who will be joining the e-tailer as strategic investors.

After this round of funding, Flipkart will be valued at USD 11.6 billion.

"This is good news for Flipkart as it solidifies it as a market leader at least in the short term, keeping competition especially Amazon at bay," said Sandy Shen, Research Director, Gartner.

She added that the latest funding will not only bring financial help, but also technological and market expertise for Flipkart to grow.

At this point, a valuation of USD 11.6 billion for Flipkart looks appropriate, said Mohandas Pai, Chairman of Manipal Global. A higher valuation means more pressure to perform, he added.

"Flipkart has been and will continue to make acquisitions to increase scale, and the next challenge is to strategise the path to a sustainable business model within a set time frame," said Shen.

With the funding and expertise it is getting from the investors, it will hopefully be able to establish itself as a true market leader from both the technology and operational perspectives, she said.