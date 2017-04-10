App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Travel Café
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Apr 10, 2017 07:09 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Latest funding to bring tech and market expertise to Flipkart: Gartner

At this point, a valuation of USD 11.6 billion for Flipkart looks appropriate, said Mohandas Pai, Chairman of Manipal Global. A higher valuation means more pressure to perform, he added.

Flipkart has announced a USD 1.4 billion investment from major tech companies like Tencent, EBay and Microsoft on Monday, who will be joining the e-tailer as strategic investors.

After this round of funding, Flipkart will be valued at USD 11.6 billion.

"This is good news for Flipkart as it solidifies it as a market leader at least in the short term, keeping competition especially Amazon at bay," said Sandy Shen, Research Director, Gartner.

She added that the latest funding will not only bring financial help, but also technological and market expertise for Flipkart to grow.

At this point, a valuation of USD 11.6 billion for Flipkart looks appropriate, said Mohandas Pai, Chairman of Manipal Global. A higher valuation means more pressure to perform, he added.

"Flipkart has been and will continue to make acquisitions to increase scale, and the next challenge is to strategise the path to a sustainable business model within a set time frame," said Shen.

With the funding and expertise it is getting from the investors, it will hopefully be able to establish itself as a true market leader from both the technology and operational perspectives, she said.

Watch video for more.

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.