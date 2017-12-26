App
Dec 26, 2017 12:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

Larsen & Toubro bags orders worth Rs 3,355 crore

"The buildings and factories business of L&T construction has bagged orders worth Rs 3,355 crore," the engineering and construction major said in a BSE filing.

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) today said its construction arm has won orders worth Rs 3,355 crore.

"The buildings and factories business of L&T construction has bagged orders worth Rs 3,355 crore," the engineering and construction major said in a BSE filing.

The orders include design and construction of India International Convention & Expo Centre (IICC) in the national capital.

The business also secured a contract to construct a major retail development in Navi Mumbai for IKEA. The construction for the proposed development will start in early 2018, it added

Another order is to construct "Viveka Tirtha" Ramakrishna Mission Centre for Human Excellence at Kolkata.

Shares of the company were trading at Rs 1,265.45 apiece, down 0.09 per cent, from the previous close on BSE.

