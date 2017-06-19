App
Jun 19, 2017 11:53 AM IST | Source: PTI

Larsen and Toubro's arm bags job orders worth Rs 2,231 cr

Engineering conglomerate Larsen and Toubro's (L&T) arm has won contracts worth Rs 2,231 crore across various business segments.

"Larsen and Toubro Construction, the constriction arm of the company, has bagged Rs 1,324-crore turnkey order from the Andhra Pradesh Township Infrastructure Development Corporation for construction of residential buildings in the West Godavari district of the state," the firm said in a BSE filing today.

The project is part of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) Scheme and consists of residential tenements for the economically weaker sections, it said, adding that the scope of work includes construction of around 22,000 residential units in first-track mode.

The firm has bagged a Rs 540-crore order in the power transmission and distribution (PT&D) business. Similarly, it has secured a transmission line order from the Power Grid Corporation of India.

The company said an engineering procurement and construction contract has also been bagged from NHPC for development of a 50-mw grid-connected solar photovoltaic project.

It has got a mandate of Rs 367 crore from the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board to execute a dedicated water supply project.

