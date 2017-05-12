App
May 12, 2017 09:12 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Kotak Mahindra Bank to price share offer at top of range, raising $901 million

The bank is pricing about 62 million new shares at 936 rupees each after earlier setting a 930-936 rupees indicative range, putting the total deal at 58 billion rupees ($901 million), said IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd , the fourth biggest Indian lender by market capitalisation, is set to price a share offering at the top end of an indicative range, raising $901 million to bolster its balance sheet, IFR reported on Friday, citing a person close to the deal.

Kotak Mahindra Bank didn't immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment on the share offering pricing.

