Kohinoor Foods expects imports from Iran to start soon

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Gurnam Arora, Joint MD of Kohinoor Foods said that exports from Iran had stopped since last three months. However, he expects Iran to start importing from India in January.
Jan 04, 2017, 11.39 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Kohinoor Foods expects imports from Iran to start soon

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Gurnam Arora, Joint MD of Kohinoor Foods said that exports from Iran had stopped since last three months. However, he expects Iran to start importing from India in January.

Kohinoor Foods expects imports from Iran to start soon

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Gurnam Arora, Joint MD of Kohinoor Foods said that exports from Iran had stopped since last three months. However, he expects Iran to start importing from India in January.

Basmati rice exporters are rallying on expectations of an increase in demand from Iran - one of the leading importers of basmati rice from India.

CNBC-TV18 learns that Iran is likely to start issuing new licenses for the import of premium grain.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Gurnam Arora, Joint MD of Kohinoor Foods said that exports from Iran had stopped since last three months.

However, he expects Iran to start importing from India in January.

He further added that Kohinoor Foods have started trying to sell basmati rice to distributor in China.

Tags  Iran Gurnam Arora Kohinoor Foods exports importing China
Kohinoor Foods expects imports from Iran to start soon

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.