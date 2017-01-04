Kohinoor Foods expects imports from Iran to start soon

Basmati rice exporters are rallying on expectations of an increase in demand from Iran - one of the leading importers of basmati rice from India.

CNBC-TV18 learns that Iran is likely to start issuing new licenses for the import of premium grain.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Gurnam Arora, Joint MD of Kohinoor Foods said that exports from Iran had stopped since last three months.

However, he expects Iran to start importing from India in January.

He further added that Kohinoor Foods have started trying to sell basmati rice to distributor in China.

