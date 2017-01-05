KKR looks to acquire Fortis Healthcare, in talks with Singh bros

Global PE fund KKR & Co is in preliminary talks with Singh brothers of Fortis Healthcare to acquire a controlling stake in the hospital chain, Mint reported Thursday quoting two persons privy to the developments.

Fortis Healthcare Holdings, led by brothers Malvinder Mohan Singh and Shivinder Mohan Singh holds a 67.5% stake in Fortis Healthcare. If the deal goes through, KKR will have to make an open offer for additional 26 percent stake in Fortis to comply with SEBI regulations.

Besides eyeing majority stake in Fortis, KKR is also considering a possible structured equity transaction in RHC Holding, which is the holding company for the Religare and Fortis brands, according to the report.