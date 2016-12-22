Kiri Industries looking to cut debt to Rs 150cr by end of FY17

Dec 22, 2016, 03.09 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Kiri Industries looking to cut debt to Rs 150cr by end of FY17

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Manish Kiri, MD of Kiri Industries said that the company expect revenue of Rs 1,100-1,200 crore by year end.

Manish Kiri (more)

MD, Kiri Industries |

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Manish Kiri, MD of Kiri Industries said that the company expect revenue of Rs 1,100-1,200 crore by year end.

He further added that earnings per share (EPS) is expected to be over Rs 100 on a consolidated basis.

Kiri Industries' exports have increased in the last two quarters. However, textiles may see a short-term impact due to demonetisation, he added.

The company is looking to cut debt to Rs 150 crore by end of FY17, said Kiri.

For entire interview, watch accompanying video.

Tags  Manish Kiri Kiri Industries revenue EPS exports demonetisation debt textiles
Kiri Industries looking to cut debt to Rs 150cr by end of FY17

