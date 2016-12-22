Kiri Industries looking to cut debt to Rs 150cr by end of FY17

Dec 22, 2016, 03.09 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18
In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Manish Kiri, MD of Kiri Industries said that the company expect revenue of Rs 1,100-1,200 crore by year end.
Manish Kiri (more)
MD, Kiri Industries |
He further added that earnings per share (EPS) is expected to be over Rs 100 on a consolidated basis.
Kiri Industries' exports have increased in the last two quarters. However, textiles may see a short-term impact due to demonetisation, he added.
The company is looking to cut debt to Rs 150 crore by end of FY17, said Kiri.
For entire interview, watch accompanying video.