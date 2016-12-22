Kiri Industries looking to cut debt to Rs 150cr by end of FY17

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Manish Kiri, MD of Kiri Industries said that the company expect revenue of Rs 1,100-1,200 crore by year end.

He further added that earnings per share (EPS) is expected to be over Rs 100 on a consolidated basis.

Kiri Industries' exports have increased in the last two quarters. However, textiles may see a short-term impact due to demonetisation, he added.

The company is looking to cut debt to Rs 150 crore by end of FY17, said Kiri.

