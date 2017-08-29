App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Aug 28, 2017 01:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw backs Ravi Venkatesan

"It is most unfair for people to demand his resignation. He is indeed a very valuable board member as chairman Nandan Nilekani has rightly said. It's sad that people comment so loosely without any credible facts," she told PTI over phone.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw backs Ravi Venkatesan

Amidst attacks on Ravi Venkatesan by some stakeholders, Infosys independent director Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw today came out in his support saying he was a valuable board member.

"It is most unfair for people to demand his resignation. He is indeed a very valuable board member as chairman Nandan Nilekani has rightly said. It's sad that people comment so loosely without any credible facts," she told PTI over phone.

Shaw was responding to a query on remarks made by stakeholders T V Mohandas Pai and V Balakrishnan against Venkatesan and the support extended by present chairman Nandan Nilekani to the co-chair-turned-Independent Director.

After taking over as chairman on August 25, Nilekani had said that Ravi was a 'very valued' member of the board.

Pai, a former Infosys director, had alleged in a Twitter post that Venkatesan was in power play and needs to be sidelined.

tags #Business #comapnies #Infosys #Kiran Mazumdar Shaw #Nandan Nilekani #Ravi Venkatesan

