App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented by Motilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • Image 3
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jan 16, 2018 02:02 PM IST | Source: PTI

Kia Motors India names Manohar Bhat as head marketing, sales

The company, which plans to launch its vehicles in the Indian market next year, also said Yong S Kim has been appointed as executive director with immediate effect.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Kia Motors
Kia Motors

Kia Motors India (KMI) today announced appointment of former Maruti Suzuki India executive Manohar Bhat as its Head of Marketing & Sales.

The company, which plans to launch its vehicles in the Indian market next year, also said Yong S Kim has been appointed as executive director with immediate effect.

"They will be a part of the core senior management team at KMI and will be instrumental in setting up the India operations for marketing and sales," the company said in a statement.

Bhat, who has over 25 years of experience, will be responsible for marketing, sales and aftersales service operations, it added.

On the other hand, Kim, who brings over 30 years of global experience, will be responsible for overseeing sales function, mid-to-long-term strategic plans of KMI, and coordination with Kia Motors Corporation head office in South Korea, the statement said.

Commenting on the appointments, KMI MD & CEO Kookhyun Shim said these were the next steps in forming "an experienced top management team who will realise KMI's vision and the big plans we have for India".

tags #Business #Companies #Kia Motors india #Manohar Bhat

most popular

Scared of investing @ record highs? Here are top 10 stocks which could turn multibaggers

Scared of investing @ record highs? Here are top 10 stocks which could turn multibaggers

Oil hovers below $70 highs, clouded by rise in US output

Oil hovers below $70 highs, clouded by rise in US output

BSE approves Rs 166 cr share buyback within a year of listing

BSE approves Rs 166 cr share buyback within a year of listing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.