you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jan 10, 2018 07:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Khadi to have 200 stores in malls across India after witnessing 20% sales growth

PM’s Make in India push has put KVIC on the growth trajectory. From 7050 stores two years back, Khadi now has a total of 8087 stores across the country.

Tasmayee Laha Roy @tasmayee

Khadi clothes will now be available in malls across the country. In a bid to increase their retail presence Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) is trying out new store formats to reach out to customers.  KVIC would soon be present in 200 major stores in malls across the country in shop-in-shop formats.

The First Khadi Korner opened on Wednesday at the Great India Place Mall in Noida. MSME secretary AK Panda and the KVIC chairman had met close to thirty CEOs of retail chains and designers in Mumbai last November and subsequently a tie was done with Globus Stores - a unit of Raheja Group. There would be expansion of the brand in Chennai, Varanasi and Ahmedabad. Tie-ups were also done with Cotton Bazaar at Mumbai and the Khadi Korner launch is slated to open in February.

Besides, talks are on with Apna Bazaar, Shoppers Stop, Big Bazaar, Lakewood Malls, Aditya Birla Fashion and others for Khadi Korner tie-ups.

“As the average daily sale at Khadi Korner will be around Rs 30,000, it will certainly be a major marketing game-plan for Khadi in retail and expected to give a major push to khadi sales,” said Vinai Kumar Saxena, chairman,KVIC.

“Designer intervention is also planned by KVIC to introduce market trendy designs in Khadi. Reputed designers like Ritu Beri, Nachiket and institutes like NIFT, SNDT, Pearl Academy are also being involved in this initiative,” he added.

PM’s Make in India push has put KVIC on the growth trajectory. From 7050 stores two years back, Khadi now has a total of 8087 stores across the country. The Khadi fabric clocked sales worth Rs1342.12 crore between April-December 2017 against Rs1159.36 crores in the same period last year.

The village industries products that include mostly FMCG items also saw increase in sales. The products made sales worth Rs 54424.07 crore between April-December 2017 against Rs 45349.56 crore in the same period last year.

KVIC saw a growth of 20% in sales at the end of third quarter of the present fiscal.

“With the new shop in shops and aggressive marketing strategies we are targeting to boost sales to the extent that we touch an annual growth figure of 30% at the end of financial year 2017-2018,” added Saxena.

 

 

 

