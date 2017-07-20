Key resistance for Nifty at 9938; 4 stocks which can give handsome returns: Gaba

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com is of the view that the logical technical target of 9969 is still valid as long as 9792 holds. The crucial support for the Nifty is at 9792-9720 and the resistance is at 9916-9969. Bnak Nifty has support at 24000 and resistance at 24300.

Moneycontrol News

The Nifty closed a tad below 9,900-mark at 9,899.6, up 72.45 points on Wednesday. According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 9,865.82, followed by 9, 832.03. If the index starts to move higher, key resistance levels to watch out are 9,919.21 and 9,938.83.

Nifty Bank closed 130.6 points higher at 24152.65 on Wednesday. Important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 24077.34, followed by 24001.97. On the upside, key resistance level is 24204.44 followed by 24256.17.

The Nifty50 is likely to open higher today tracking positive handover from Wall Street. The Nifty50 closed 72 points higher at 9,899 on Wednesday.

Below are the stocks which Prakash Gaba bets on today:

Bajaj Finserv: Breakout | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 4630, stop loss: Rs 4500

Coal India: Indicator Buy | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 261, stop loss: Rs 253

Cummins India: Breakout | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 980, stop loss: Rs 945

JSW Energy: Indicator Buy | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 67, stop loss: Rs 63