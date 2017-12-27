App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Dec 26, 2017 07:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

Kerala targeting scaling up of startups

The startups applying for the scheme should abide by all statutory regulations and fall under the Startup India definition. Those who have any loans or liabilities with the KSUM have to settle them to qualify for submitting their applications, a press release said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Targeting the scaling up of startups, Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) is introducing a scheme to accommodate them in the facilities at Technopark, InfoPark and Technology Innovation Zone in the State.

The KSUM has earmarked an area of approximately 46,000 sqft for the scheme.  The scaling up of startups, which are incubated, are allotted this space with the subsidy, according to Kerala Startup Mission CEO Dr Saji Gopinath.

The startups applying for the scheme should abide by all statutory regulations and fall under the Startup India definition. Those who have any loans or liabilities with the KSUM have to settle them to qualify for submitting their applications, a press release said.

The facility is open for all startups registered with the portal of the KSUM. A space will be allotted to startups in the scaling stage and the minimum of 500sqft/10 seats will be allotted. There is preference for the startups that have clear revenue schemes and substantial funding.

tags #Business #Companies #Current Affairs

most popular

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.