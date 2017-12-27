Kerala targeting scaling up of startups

Targeting the scaling up of startups, Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) is introducing a scheme to accommodate them in the facilities at Technopark, InfoPark and Technology Innovation Zone in the State.

The KSUM has earmarked an area of approximately 46,000 sqft for the scheme. The scaling up of startups, which are incubated, are allotted this space with the subsidy, according to Kerala Startup Mission CEO Dr Saji Gopinath.

The startups applying for the scheme should abide by all statutory regulations and fall under the Startup India definition. Those who have any loans or liabilities with the KSUM have to settle them to qualify for submitting their applications, a press release said.

The facility is open for all startups registered with the portal of the KSUM. A space will be allotted to startups in the scaling stage and the minimum of 500sqft/10 seats will be allotted. There is preference for the startups that have clear revenue schemes and substantial funding.