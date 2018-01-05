App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jan 05, 2018 05:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kerala shuts down school that had objectionable syllabus content

Questions have also emerged about the activities of the management and officials including Managing Director M M Akbar of the Kozhikode-based Peace Foundation that operates more than 10 schools under the name ‘Peace International’

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Kerala government has decided to shut down the infamous Peace International School in Kochi. The decision to shut down the school comes two years after the school came under scanner for objectionable and non-secular content in its syllabus.

As per a report in The News Minute, the State Education Department confirmed that after taking into account the reports filed by the Education Department and the District Collector it had issued an order a few weeks back asking the closure of Peace International School in Kochi.

The Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan too reportedly gave the green signal on the basis of these reports. “Both the reports submitted by the Collector and the Education Secretary went against the school. Therefore, we issued an order to shut down the school,” the office of the Education Minister was quoted saying in the report.

The entire issue surrounding the school began after the institute’s Class 2 textbook was discovered to be having portions that propagated Islamic orthodoxy and conversion. Further investigations revealed that the institute was not following textbooks of SCERT, NCERT or CBSE but using separately printed ones.

Questions also emerged about the activities of the management and officials including Managing Director MM Akbar of the Kozhikode-based Peace Foundation that operates more than 10 schools under the name ‘Peace International’ including the one in Kochi. The attempts by police to nab Akbar, who is living abroad is yet to yield any result.

While it is not yet clear that whether the directive will be applicable to all the schools run by the management or only to the institution operating in Kochi, the action is certain to attract attention in Kerala which is seeing a rise in influence of extremist elements.

most popular

These 10 stocks surged up to 400% in 2017, but still have potential to return up to 54%

These 10 stocks surged up to 400% in 2017, but still have potential to return up to 54%

SBI likely to slash minimum balance requirement for savings accounts

SBI likely to slash minimum balance requirement for savings accounts

Focus on small & midcaps; 3 stocks which can give returns up to 10% in short term

Focus on small & midcaps; 3 stocks which can give returns up to 10% in short term

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.