Kerala shuts down school that had objectionable syllabus content

Kerala government has decided to shut down the infamous Peace International School in Kochi. The decision to shut down the school comes two years after the school came under scanner for objectionable and non-secular content in its syllabus.

As per a report in The News Minute, the State Education Department confirmed that after taking into account the reports filed by the Education Department and the District Collector it had issued an order a few weeks back asking the closure of Peace International School in Kochi.

The Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan too reportedly gave the green signal on the basis of these reports. “Both the reports submitted by the Collector and the Education Secretary went against the school. Therefore, we issued an order to shut down the school,” the office of the Education Minister was quoted saying in the report.

The entire issue surrounding the school began after the institute’s Class 2 textbook was discovered to be having portions that propagated Islamic orthodoxy and conversion. Further investigations revealed that the institute was not following textbooks of SCERT, NCERT or CBSE but using separately printed ones.

Questions also emerged about the activities of the management and officials including Managing Director MM Akbar of the Kozhikode-based Peace Foundation that operates more than 10 schools under the name ‘Peace International’ including the one in Kochi. The attempts by police to nab Akbar, who is living abroad is yet to yield any result.

While it is not yet clear that whether the directive will be applicable to all the schools run by the management or only to the institution operating in Kochi, the action is certain to attract attention in Kerala which is seeing a rise in influence of extremist elements.