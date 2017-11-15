App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Nov 15, 2017 10:00 AM IST | Source: PTI

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan will take call on resignation, says Thomas Chandy

This was stated by Chandy after a nearly 40 minute meeting with Vijayan at Cliff House, the CM's official residence here this morning. Chandy told reporters at the Secretariat that the chief minister will take a decision on his (Chandy's) resignation after getting a copy of the division bench judgement.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will take a call on the resignation of Transport Minister Thomas Chandy, who is facing encroachment allegations, after getting a copy of the high court judgement.

This was stated by Chandy after a nearly 40 minute meeting with Vijayan at Cliff House, the CM's official residence here this morning. Chandy told reporters at the Secretariat that the chief minister will take a decision on his (Chandy's) resignation after getting a copy of the division bench judgement.

The Kerala High Court had yesterday dismissed his petition challenging the report of the Alapuzha district collector, which had found that largescale violations of Kerala Land Conservation Act and Conservation of Paddy land and Wetland Act had been committed by the luxury lake resort owned by Chandy.

On whether he would be attending today's cabinet meeting this morning, Chandy said, "Certainly". Chandy (NCP), who returned to the state capital around 11 pm last night from Kochi, met the chief minister at 8 am ahead of the cabinet meeting at 9 am.

After the cabinet meeting, the chief minister is meeting the media at 10.30 am. The minister drove to the Cliff House along with NCP state President, T P Peethambaran Master, and held discussions.

