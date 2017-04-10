App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Travel Café
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Apr 10, 2017 10:52 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Keep OMCs in buy list; Jubilant Foodworks can slip to Rs 800: Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com is of the view that oil marketing companies should be on the buy list while he feels that Jubilant Foodworks can slip to Rs 800.

Ashwani Gujral
Ashwani Gujral
Technical Analyst | ashwanigujral.com

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, "Again Jubilant Foodworks has had a large decline and possibly some sort of a large pullback rally may have happened. Now Rs 1,020 is the 200-day moving average on the downside. In case Rs 1,020 survives then possibly it can start moving higher, but the way these rallies tend to take place they look more like bear market rallies and chances are Jubilant FoodWorks will again fall towards a lows of the previous decline which was closer to Rs 800-820 thereabouts."

"In spite of all kinds of geo-political news oil marketing companies stocks are moving higher basically because they have done their corrections earlier. So, my sense is that while the market comes down these stocks could go up so these should be on your buy list."

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.