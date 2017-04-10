Keep OMCs in buy list; Jubilant Foodworks can slip to Rs 800: Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, "Again Jubilant Foodworks has had a large decline and possibly some sort of a large pullback rally may have happened. Now Rs 1,020 is the 200-day moving average on the downside. In case Rs 1,020 survives then possibly it can start moving higher, but the way these rallies tend to take place they look more like bear market rallies and chances are Jubilant FoodWorks will again fall towards a lows of the previous decline which was closer to Rs 800-820 thereabouts."

"In spite of all kinds of geo-political news oil marketing companies stocks are moving higher basically because they have done their corrections earlier. So, my sense is that while the market comes down these stocks could go up so these should be on your buy list."