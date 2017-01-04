Jan 04, 2017, 12.19 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18
Speaking to CNBC-TV18 Ajit Ranade, Chief Economist at Aditya Birla Group said that he believes there is a need to increase duration of long-term capital gains window to 3 years from 1 year while maintaining the tax rate at 0 percent.
Keep LTCG at 0%, but raise period to 3 years: Economist
Ajit Ranade
President & Chief Economist, Aditya Birla Money |
He also talked about the amended Mauritius Treaty which was undertaken to bring in parity in taxes. In India the ratio of direct to indirect taxes is at 35-65 percent which is the opposite of the world trend, he maintained. “Elsewhere it is 65-35 percent, and hence we need to reduce this skew…we have so many indirect taxes.”
According to government data for the year 2014-15, long-term capital gains for that year was about Rs 65,000 crore, he said. “Can we afford to have large income go tax-free?” He reiterated that we should have long-term capital gains tax at 0 percent for beyond three years.
He expects real GDP growth rate at 6.5-6.8 percent for FY17.
