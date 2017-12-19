App
Dec 19, 2017 11:55 AM IST | Source: PTI

KEC International wins Rs 2,424 cr job orders

The company has got orders worth Rs 1,636 crore across India, SAARC, Africa and the Americas for its transmission and distribution business, it said in a BSE filing.

Engineering, procurement and construction major KEC International has won new orders worth of Rs 2,424 crore across all business verticals.

The cable business won various orders worth Rs 115 crore.

Its railway and civil businesses received job contracts worth of Rs 595 crore and Rs 78 crore, respectively.

KEC International, an RPG Group firm, is a global infrastructure EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) major and has presence in power transmission and distribution, cables, railways, water, renewables and civil space.

The stock was trading 3.75 per cent up at Rs 358.35 on the BSE today.

