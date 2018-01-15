KEC International wins Rs 1,095 cr contracts

Infrastructure company KEC International (KEC) today said it has won orders worth Rs 1,095 crore from domestic and international customers.

"Our core Transmission & Distribution business has secured orders of Rs 800 crore across India, SAARC, the Middle East and the Americas," the company said in a filing to BSE.

This includes Rs 260 crore orders from India and SAARC nations including construction of substation and transmission line in Karnataka, Nepal and Bangladesh, it said.

Besides, a Rs 510 crore contract has been bagged from the Middle East for construction of a 400kV overhead transmission line in the UAE, and Rs 30 crore worth orders from Americas, the company said.

Moreover, the Railways business has secured orders of Rs 168 crore in northern India while civil and cable businesses have bagged contracts worth Rs 127 crore.

KEC International MD and CEO Vimal Kejriwal said: "With the large order in the UAE, along with recent orders in Oman, Jordan and Egypt, we have significantly diversified our exposure in the key Middle East market."

KEC International is a part of RPG Enterprises with a turnover Rs 22,000 crore.

Stock was up 2 per cent at Rs 384 on BSE.