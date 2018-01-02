App
Jan 01, 2018 08:42 PM IST

Karnataka govt to obtain electric vehicles under FAME-India scheme

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image

Karnataka government on Monday said it would be obtaining electric vehicles under the Centre's FAME-India scheme.

Karnataka is set to procure and ply 40 electric buses,  100 four wheelers and 500 three wheelers along with setting up of charging infrastructure across the city of Bengaluru,  state's Industries Minister R V Deshpande said in a statement  here.

He said this was as per the approval received in response to the Expression of Interest by Department of Heavy  Industries of the Union government under the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid & Electric Vehicles in India (FAME-India) India scheme.

Under the scheme, a subsidy is provided to an extent of  60 percent of the purchase cost for electric buses, Rs 1.24 lakh for every Electric four wheeler and Rs 61,000 for every electric three-wheeler by the central government.      Also subsidy support is provided for charging infrastructure.

Deshpande said this is a fillip in the state's vision  to transition to Electric Mobility in the State through public transport, with a pilot initially in Bengaluru in order to protect the environment, save fossil fuel, ensure public  health and achieve sustainability goals.

The state government in last September came out with  the 'Electric vehicle and energy storage policy, 2017' with a  vision to make the State preferred investment destination for  manufacturing of electric vehicles (EV's).

It sought to leverage advantages and opportunities  available for the sustained development of this "promising  segment."

The objectives of the policy include attracting investment of Rs 31,000 crore and creating employment  opportunity to 55,000 people both from supply and demand side.

Besides, it seeks to create conducive environment for  transition to electric vehicle environment from internal  combustion engines and also to provide opportunities for  developing R&D in electric mobility.

