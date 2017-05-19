App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
May 19, 2017 09:08 AM IST | Source: PTI

Karnataka government assures full support to Apple

"The iPhone SE model is very popular and in high demand globally. It is a matter of great pride that in future these phones will be available globally with a Made in India seal," he said in a statement. Apple Inc had on Wednesday said it is beginning initial production of a "small number" of 'iPhone SE' in the city and start shipping to domestic customers this month.

Karnataka government assures full support to Apple

Expressing "delight" over US  tech giant Apple Inc's decision to begin initial production of 'iPhone SE' in the city, the Karnataka government today assured full support to the company.

"I am delighted to know that one of the most valuable  technology companies in the world Apple has decided to  manufacture its iPhone SE models in Bengaluru. I congratulate the Apple team for their decision and making the project a reality," State Industries Minister R V Deshpande said.

"The iPhone SE model is very popular and in high  demand globally. It is a matter of great pride that in future these phones will be available globally with a Made in India seal," he said in a statement. Apple Inc had on Wednesday said it is beginning initial  production of a "small number" of 'iPhone SE' in the city and  start shipping to domestic customers this month.

Stating that the government has assured full support for Apple's manufacturing facility in Bengaluru, Deshpande said it is important to note that there was stiff competition among states to get this project. "The fact that Apple chose Karnataka has yet again  affirmed Karnataka's investment attractiveness and business  friendly environment," he said.

The Karnataka government had in February announced  Apple Inc.'s proposal to commence initial manufacturing  operations in Bengaluru. The phones will be manufactured by Wistron, a  Taiwanese OEM for Apple at Peenya in the city.

The Minister has also expressed hope that the move will boost job creation and enrich innovation and technology ecosystem in the state. The company has also announced opening of 'App  Accelerator' in Bengaluru, an initiative that would provide   support to Indian developers and enable them transform the   design and performance of their apps on its mobile operating  system iOS.

tags #Apple #Business #iPhone SE #Karnataka government

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.