Kareena Kapoor to be new face of Dabur Amla hair oil

Homegrown FMCG major Dabur has roped in Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan as the new face of its hair oil brand Dabur Amla.

She would now appear on the front label of the 75-year- old brand, which would make it more contemporary, Dabur India said in a statement.

"Kareena's vibrant persona, pan-India appeal and her confident attitude makes her a great fit for our brand," Dabur India DGM - Hair Oils, Rajat Nanda said.

Kareena Kapoor said, "I am really excited to undertake this new journey with them. Hair is very precious for each and every girl and hence they deserve only the best. Dabur Amla is known from decades to give nourishment and strength to hair."

Dabur Amla Hair Oil, a Rs 850 crore brand, is one of the largest in Dabur India's portfolio.

Several other Bollywood stars such as Jaya Prada, Sridevi, Juhi Chawla, Karishma Kapoor, Rani Mukherjee and Priyanka Chopra have endorsed the brand earlier.