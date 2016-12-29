Kalyani Steels expects margin contraction in second half of FY17

Demonetisation has had a severe impact, says RK Goyal, MD of Kalyani Steels.
Dec 29, 2016, 01.09 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Kalyani Steels expects margin contraction in second half of FY17

Demonetisation has had a severe impact, says RK Goyal, MD of Kalyani Steels.

Kalyani Steels expects margin contraction in second half of FY17

Demonetisation has had a severe impact, says RK Goyal, MD of Kalyani Steels.

RK Goyal (more)

MD, Kalyani Steel |

Demonetisation has had a severe impact, says RK Goyal, MD of Kalyani Steels .

He further said that margin will contract in second half of FY17.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, he said raw material costs like coking coal, iron ore have surged from 2016 lows.

Goyal said that only 30 percent of the cost increase is passed on to customers via price hike.

Looking to further increase the prices by Rs 6,000 per tonne, he added.

For entire interview, watch accompanying video.

Tags  Kalyani Steels RK Goyal Demonetisation margin raw material coking coal iron ore
Kalyani Steels expects margin contraction in second half of FY17

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.