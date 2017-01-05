Kalyan Jewellers to invest Rs 500 cr to open 15 stores in 2017

Jan 05, 2017, 01.54 PM | Source: PTI

Kalyan Jewellers plans to invest over Rs 500 crore this year to expand its geographic footprint by opening 15 new showrooms.

"We gradually expanded our footprint in the Northern and Eastern regions of the country last year. We also had tremendous success in West Asia and Kalyan Jewellers has been well received after our recent foray in Qatar. We are committed to invest in growth capital including pursuing inorganic opportunities in 2017," its Chairman and Managing Director T S Kalyanaraman said.

He further said: "Kalyan Jewellers which launched 17 showrooms in 2016, plans to invest over Rs 500 crore in 2017 towards its network expansion to open 15 new showrooms. The brand plans to foray into Central India and expand its presence in UAE and the Northern part of India".

Kalyan Jewellers, which operates over 100 stores, will also launch new sub brands in gold, diamond and precious jewellery to cater new segments of customers, the company added.

