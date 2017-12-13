Kalpataru Power secures Rs 875-crore job orders

Engineering firm Kalpataru Power Transmission (KPTL) has bagged new orders worth of Rs 875 crore in domestic and international space.

In a BSE filing today, KPTL said it has secured two orders worth of Rs 278 crore for design, supply and construction of transmission lines in India.

It also won three orders worth of Rs 597 crore for design, supply and construction of transmission lines in Afghanistan, Ivory Coast and Bangladesh.

"The current orders are in the core transmission business, including an order from a private client in India. We have added one more country to our international operations which will help us further strengthen our presence in the African market," Manish Mohnot, MD and CEO, KPTL, said.

The company has received orders of Rs 5,900 crore till date in the current financial year.

KPTL is an engineering firm in power transmission and distribution, oil and gas pipeline, railways, infrastructure development, civil contracting and warehousing and logistics business with a strong international presence.

The stock was up 3.55 per cent at Rs 454.70 on the BSE today.