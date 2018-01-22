App
Jan 22, 2018 06:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

Kalpataru bags orders worth Rs 871 crore

The company has got an order to design, supply and construction of substations and associated transmission line work from APTRANSCO for Rs 282 crore.

Engineering firm Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd (KPTL) today said it has secured new orders worth Rs 871 crore.

The company has got an order to design, supply and construction of substations and associated transmission line work from APTRANSCO for Rs 282 crore, a statement said.

Another order is for 400kV double circuit transmission line from Power Grid Company of Bangladesh and an order for 132 kV Transmission Line from Nepal Electricity Authority totalling approximately Rs 100 crore.

It will also design, supply, erection, testing and commissioning of railway electrification work for Rs 123 crore from CORE.

It also got order of pipeline augmentation work in Rajasthan for Rs 366 crore from a private client

Commenting on the new order announcements, Manish Mohnot, Managing Director and CEO, KPTL said, "The current orders reflect continued success of our railway and pipeline businesses. The cumulative order intake from these businesses this year has exceeded Rs 2,600 crore. This will provide further impetus for growth in the next year.

tags #Business #Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd

