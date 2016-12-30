K Raheja Corp, GIC to buy Siemens Worli property for Rs 610cr

In a major land deal, realty firm K Raheja Corp and Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC will jointly purchase a property located at Worli, Mumbai for Rs 610 crore from Siemens.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Business

Dec 30, 2016, 10.16 PM | Source: PTI

K Raheja Corp, GIC to buy Siemens' Worli property for Rs 610cr

In a major land deal, realty firm K Raheja Corp and Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC will jointly purchase a property located at Worli, Mumbai for Rs 610 crore from Siemens.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

K Raheja Corp, GIC to buy Siemens Worli property for Rs 610cr

In a major land deal, realty firm K Raheja Corp and Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC will jointly purchase a property located at Worli, Mumbai for Rs 610 crore from Siemens.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

| 1 Comments
K Raheja Corp, GIC to buy Siemens Worli property for Rs 610cr
In a major land deal, realty firm K Raheja Corp and Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC will jointly purchase a property located at Worli, Mumbai for Rs 610 crore from Siemens .

Siemens, in a filing to the BSE, today informed that the company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with K Raheja Corp Group and GIC to transfer its leasehold interest in the property.

Siemens and Whispering Heights Real Estate, a proposed joint venture entity of GIC affiliate Reco Solis Pte Ltd and the K Raheja Corp Group, have executed the MoU for the transfer and assignment of leasehold interest in the property located at Worli "for a total consideration of Rs 610 crore", the company said in the filing.

The proposed deal is subject to receipt of all requisite statutory and regulatory approvals from the concerned authorities and signing of firm agreements between the two parties, it added.

Siemens group is engaged in various businesses including energy, healthcare, industrial automation, building technologies, drive technology, mobility, financing, consumer products and services.

K Raheja Corp is a leading real estate developer in Mumbai.

Tags  K Raheja Corp GIC Siemens BSE

Related Stories

Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
K Raheja Corp, GIC to buy Siemens Worli property for Rs 610cr
Wire News
Platinum Member
684 Followers
News Now

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.