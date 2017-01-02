Jan 02, 2017, 08.52 AM | Source: PTI
The company maintains its own inventories of medicines and provides home delivery service across 11 cities including Delhi NCR, Haryana and Punjab.
Just Relief to invest Rs 20 cr on business expansion, tech
"We have plans to invest USD 3 million over period of next 12-15 months for business expansion and new technologies," Just Relief CEO Amit Goel told PTI.
"We are looking to expand medicine delivery at home service to 35 cities by first quarter of 2017. Besides, we are expanding online lab test service to 25 cities by end of March 2017 and 50 cities across Haryana and Punjab by September 2017," Goel said.
The company has its mobile application operational on Android and Apple iOS platform that also provides doctor search facility in Delhi NCR.
"Close to half of the total investment will be made on new technologies. We will invest on digitising medical records and e-prescriptions so that in coming days we are able to deliver medicine to patient even before the customer is back home," Goel said.
He said that company will continue to operate medicine deliveries using its own inventory and online path lab test facility will be expanded in partnership with aggregators.
