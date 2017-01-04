Jubilant Life soars over 12% ; mcap rises by Rs 1,225 cr

Shares of Jubilant Life Sciences today ended with over 12 percent gains, adding Rs 1,224.82 crore to its market valuation, after the company said its subsidiary has signed long-term contracts in the US for supply of some of its diagnostic and therapeutic products.

The stock zoomed 12.05 percent to end at Rs 714.70 on BSE. During the day, it jumped 13.96 percent to Rs 726.95 -- its 52-week high.

At NSE, shares of the company soared 12.17 percent to close at Rs 715.65.

The company added Rs 1,224.82 crore, taking its market valuation to Rs 11,383.82 crore.

On the volume front, 12.24 lakh shares of the company were traded on BSE and over 65 lakh shares changed hands at NSE during the day.

In a BSE filing, Jubilant Life Sciences said, "Its wholly-owned subsidiary Jubilant Pharma, through one of its units, Jubilant DraxImage Montreal Canada (JDI), has signed long-term contracts with distribution networks in the US for supply of products used for diagnostic and therapeutic procedures for thyroid, myocardial perfusion, lungs, kidney and bone scans to be supplied by JDI over 39 months effective January 2017.