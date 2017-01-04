Jubilant Life signs deals for diagnostic product supply

Jubilant Life Sciences today said its subsidiary has signed long-term contracts in the US for supply of some of its diagnostic and therapeutic products.

In a BSE filing, Jubilant Life Sciences said, "Its wholly-owned subsidiary Jubilant Pharma, through one of its units, Jubilant DraxImage Montreal Canada (JDI), has signed long-term contracts with distribution networks in the US for supply of products used for diagnostic and therapeutic procedures for thyroid, myocardial perfusion, lungs, kidney and bone scans to be supplied by JDI over 39 months effective January 2017."



Chairman Shyam S Bhartia and Hari S Bhartia, co-Chairman and MD, Jubilant Life Sciences, said: "These contracts provide visibility on our future revenues with differentiated and niche products in our specialty pharma business and will strengthen the company for its growth, going forward." The stock was trading 4.30 percent higher at Rs 665.25 on BSE.