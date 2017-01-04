Jan 04, 2017, 10.54 AM | Source: PTI
Jubilant Life Sciences today said its subsidiary has signed long-term contracts in the US for supply of some of its diagnostic and therapeutic products.
Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3
Jubilant Life signs deals for diagnostic product supply
Jubilant Life Sciences today said its subsidiary has signed long-term contracts in the US for supply of some of its diagnostic and therapeutic products.
|
In a BSE filing, Jubilant Life Sciences said, "Its wholly-owned subsidiary Jubilant Pharma, through one of its units, Jubilant DraxImage Montreal Canada (JDI), has signed long-term contracts with distribution networks in the US for supply of products used for diagnostic and therapeutic procedures for thyroid, myocardial perfusion, lungs, kidney and bone scans to be supplied by JDI over 39 months effective January 2017."
Chairman Shyam S Bhartia and Hari S Bhartia, co-Chairman and MD, Jubilant Life Sciences, said: "These contracts provide visibility on our future revenues with differentiated and niche products in our specialty pharma business and will strengthen the company for its growth, going forward." The stock was trading 4.30 percent higher at Rs 665.25 on BSE.
Shares of Jubilant Life Sciences added 10.3 percen
Jubilant Life Sciences' wholly own subsidiary Jubi
Pharmaceutical stocks have traditionally been cons
We have increased price up to 15 per cent for Beta
Name*
Email*
Contact No.*
City
Interested in
Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.
Thank you for registering.
Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.