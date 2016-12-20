Jubilant Life Sciences announces price hike of up to 15%

We have increased price up to 15 per cent for Beta Picoline, 3-Cyanopyridine and Vitamin B3 (Niacin & Niacinamide) with immediate effect, for non-contract customers and wherever existing contracts permit, a company statement said here.
Dec 20, 2016, 07.05 PM | Source: PTI

Jubilant Life Sciences announces price hike of up to 15%

We have increased price up to 15 per cent for Beta Picoline, 3-Cyanopyridine and Vitamin B3 (Niacin & Niacinamide) with immediate effect, for non-contract customers and wherever existing contracts permit," a company statement said here.

Jubilant Life Sciences announces price hike of up to 15%

We have increased price up to 15 per cent for Beta Picoline, 3-Cyanopyridine and Vitamin B3 (Niacin & Niacinamide) with immediate effect, for non-contract customers and wherever existing contracts permit," a company statement said here.

Jubilant Life Sciences announces price hike of up to 15%
Jubilant Life Sciences , a global leader in the pyridine, picolines and nutrition industry, today announced a price increase of up to 15 per cent for its select products.

"We have increased price up to 15 per cent for Beta Picoline, 3-Cyanopyridine and Vitamin B3 (Niacin & Niacinamide) with immediate effect, for non-contract customers and wherever existing contracts permit," a company statement said here.

Jubilant Life Sciences is engaged in pharmaceuticals, life science ingredients and drug discovery solutions.

The pharmaceuticals segment, through its wholly owned subsidiary Jubilant Pharma, is engaged in manufacture and supply of APIs, solid dosage formulations, radio-pharmaceuticals, allergy therapy products and contract manufacturing of sterile and non-sterile products through 6 USFDA approved manufacturing facilities in India, USA and Canada. PTI AP NSK .

Jubilant Life Sciences announces price hike of up to 15%
