Jubilant Life gets USFDA nod for arthritis drug

Drug firm Jubilant Life Sciences today said it has received final approval from the US health regulator for Celecoxib capsules used for the treatment of osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis.

The company "has received Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) final approval for Celecoxib Capsules, 50 mg, 100 mg, 200 mg, and 400 mg," Jubilant Life Sciences said in a BSE filing.

The company's product is the generic version of Celebrex of GD Searle, which is used for the treatment of osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis, it added.

This is the first approval received by the company from the USFDA during the current financial year.

As on December 31, 2016, Jubilant Life Sciences had a total of 73 ANDAs for oral solids filed in the US, of which 49 have been approved, the filing said.

