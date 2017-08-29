App
Aug 28, 2017 02:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

Jubilant Life gets USFDA nod for anti-inflammatory drug

The approval for Indomethacin capsules, generic equivalent of Indocin of Iroko, is for multiple strengths of 25 mg and 50 mg, the company said in a BSE filing. Indomethacin capsules are used in treatment of moderate to severe inflammation and reduce pain.

Picture for representational purposes

Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd today said it has received the final approval for its generic version of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug, Indocin, from the US health regulator.

The approval for Indomethacin capsules, generic equivalent of Indocin of Iroko, is for multiple strengths of 25 mg and 50 mg, the company said in a BSE filing. Indomethacin capsules are used in treatment of moderate to severe inflammation and reduce pain.

"This is the seventh approval that we have received from the USFDA during the current financial year," the company said. Jubilant Life Sciences has a total of 84 ANDAs for oral solids filed in the US, of which 53 had been approved as on June 30, 2017, it said.

tags #BSE #Business #Companies #Jubilant Life Sciences

