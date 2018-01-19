App
Jan 19, 2018 02:55 PM IST

Jubilant FoodWorks appoints Prakash C Bisht as CFO

In his new role, Bisht will lead finance and accounts, secretarial and legal functions of the company, the firm said in a regulatory filing.

PTI
 
 
Jubilant FoodWorks, which operates Dominos Pizza and Dunkin Donuts chains in India, today appointed Prakash C Bisht as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) with immediate effect.

In his new role, Bisht will lead finance and accounts, secretarial and legal functions of the company, the firm said in a regulatory filing.

Bisht brings with him over three decades of experience in financial reporting, M&A transactions, fund raising and corporate structuring, among others.

He had earlier worked at Apollo Tyres for 15 years in various roles, the last being the leadership role as Head (Accounts), the company said.

The company's stock was trading 5.81 per cent up at Rs 2,054.35 apiece on BSE.

