App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
May 09, 2017 02:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

JSW Steel to raise funds via debentures, bonds

A meeting of the company's Board of Directors is to be held on May 17 and it "would be considering raising of long terms funds", JSW Steel said in a BSE filing.

JSW Steel to raise funds via debentures, bonds

JSW Steel today said its Board will meet next week to consider raising long term funds through issuance of non convertible debentures (NCDs) and fixed rate bonds.

A meeting of the company's Board of Directors is to be held on May 17 and it "would be considering raising of long terms funds", JSW Steel said in a BSE filing.

It said the funds will be raised through issuance of redeemable NCDs by way of placement and issuance of non convertible senior unsecured fixed rate bonds denominated in foreign currency or rupee, in the international markets.

The company, however, did not elaborate on the quantum and purpose of raising funds.

Shares of the company were trading 1.25 per cent higher at Rs 193.70 apiece on BSE.

tags #BSE #Business #JSW Steel #NCD

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.