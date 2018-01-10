App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented byMotilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • Image 3
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jan 10, 2018 06:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

JSW Steel posts record crude steel output at 4.11 MT in Q3

Private sector JSW Steel has reported its highest-ever quarterly crude steel production in the October-December quarter of this fiscal at 4.11 million tonnes (MT).

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Private sector JSW Steel has reported its highest-ever quarterly crude steel production in the October-December quarter of this fiscal at 4.11 million tonnes (MT).

"JSW Steel reported 4.11 million tonne of crude steel production during Q3 FY 2017-18, 7 per cent growth over corresponding quarter of FY 2016-17," the company said in filing to the BSE.

It is the highest ever quarterly crude steel production, the firm added.

The company's crude steel production was at 3.86 MT during the same quarter of the preceding fiscal.

During the third quarter of the ongoing financial year, the production of flat products fell by 1 per cent to 2.82 MT from 2.83 MT in the year-ago period.

The long products output at 0.88 MT was up 18 per cent as compared to 0.74 MT during the three-month period of the last financial year.

Shares of the company today ended 0.11 per cent up at Rs 283.40 apiece on the BSE.

tags #Business #Companies #India #JSW Steel

most popular

2017-like rally unlikely, but can expect 12-15% returns this year; 5 themes key in 2018

2017-like rally unlikely, but can expect 12-15% returns this year; 5 themes key in 2018

51 stocks have fallen over 50% from their 52-week highs: Should you pick any?

51 stocks have fallen over 50% from their 52-week highs: Should you pick any?

Should investors wait for a 3-5% correction before putting fresh money ahead of Budget?

Should investors wait for a 3-5% correction before putting fresh money ahead of Budget?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.