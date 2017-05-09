JSW Steel crude steel output up 7% in April

JSW Steel posted a 7 percent rise in its crude steel production at 12.88 lakh tonnes in April.

The company had produced 12.03 lakh tonnes of crude steel in the same month a year ago, it said in statement today.

Among the rolled products, the flat products registered a 5 per cent increase in output at 9.32 lakh tonnes over 8.87 lakh tonnes in April 2016, and long products witnesses 12 per cent rise at 2.96 lakh tonnes against 2.64 lakh tonnes during the same month last year.

JSW Steel is a part of the diversified JSW Group, which has presence in steel, energy, infrastructure, cement.

It is the leading integrated steel company in India with an installed steel-making capacity of 18 MTPA.

The company's plant at Vijayanagar is one of the largest single location steel producing facilities in the country with a capacity of 12 MTPA.

JSW Steel has a strong product assortment covering the entire gamut of flat and long steel products manufactured through technology in the form of corex and blast furnaces.