Dec 30, 2016, 10.47 PM | Source: PTI
The decision to raise Rs 500 crore through issuance of redeemable non-convertible debentures on private placement basis was taken by a Finance Committee authorised by board for the purpose, the company said in a BSE filing today.
JSW Energy to raise Rs 500cr via debentures
According to the statement, the fund raised would be used for business operations, various capex requirement, repayment/ prepayment of existing debt and general corporate purposes.
JSW Energy board of directors had met on December 27, 2016 and approved raising of funds of up to Rs 750 crore, through the issuance of Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures by way of Private Placement.
