JSW Energy to raise Rs 500cr via debentures

Dec 30, 2016, 10.47 PM | Source: PTI

| 1 Comments
Private power producer JSW Energy has decided to raise Rs 500 crore through issuance of redeemable non-convertible debentures via private placement.

The decision to raise Rs 500 crore through issuance of redeemable non-convertible debentures on private placement basis was taken by a Finance Committee authorised by board for the purpose, the company said in a BSE filing today.

According to the statement, the fund raised would be used for business operations, various capex requirement, repayment/ prepayment of existing debt and general corporate purposes.

JSW Energy board of directors had met on December 27, 2016 and approved raising of funds of up to Rs 750 crore, through the issuance of Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures by way of Private Placement.

