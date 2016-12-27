JSW Energy board approves raising up to Rs 750 cr

JSW Energy today said its board has given nod to raise funds up to Rs 750 crore through issuance of redeemable non-convertible debentures by way of private placement.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Business

Dec 27, 2016, 04.26 PM | Source: PTI

JSW Energy board approves raising up to Rs 750 cr

JSW Energy today said its board has given nod to raise funds up to Rs 750 crore through issuance of redeemable non-convertible debentures by way of private placement.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

JSW Energy board approves raising up to Rs 750 cr

JSW Energy today said its board has given nod to raise funds up to Rs 750 crore through issuance of redeemable non-convertible debentures by way of private placement.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

| 1 Comments
JSW Energy board approves raising up to Rs 750 cr
JSW Energy today said its board has given nod to raise funds up to Rs 750 crore through issuance of redeemable non-convertible debentures by way of private placement.

The issue proceeds would be used for the general corporate purposes, business operations, working capital and repayment of existing debt, the Sajjan Jindal-led company said in a BSE filing.

"The board (which met today) has approved the raising of funds up to Rs 750 crore through issuance of redeemable non-convertible debentures by way of private placement," the regulatory filing said.

The board has also authorised the Finance Committee to decide on all matters relating to the proposed issuance of the debentures, including finalisation and approval of the detailed terms of issue, it added.

JSW Energy has diversified businesses in carbon steel, power, mining, industrial gases, port facilities, cement and information technology sectors.

It operates 4,531 mw -- 3140 mw thermal and 1,391 mw of hydel -- of power generation capacity with the vision to achieve 10,000 mw in power generation by 2020.

Tags  PTI JSW Energy redeemable non-convertible debentures Rs 750 crore BSE filing Finance Committee

Related Stories

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login